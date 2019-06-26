Master Gardeners open house
The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27, at the Open Gate Demonstration Garden in Drost Park, #8 Schiber Ct., in Maryville.
A number of master gardeners will be stationed around the gardens to answer questions about their plantings and also about your specific garden inquiries. The master gardeners will also be selling more than 150 varieties of daylilies that evening.
The event is free and the lilies should be at their peak. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for July 2.
Maryville Heritage Museum Open
The Maryville Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6, in the old firehouse and village hall, 128 E. Zupan, in Maryville (one block east of Rte. 159).
Stop by and enjoy their collection of farm, coal mining, business and baseball artifacts and memorabilia. They also have various displays of Maryville fire, police and veterans.
Plan a visit any first Saturday of the month to enjoy a walk through Maryville’s past.
Kayaking at Drost Park
Maryville Parks and Recreation will host Kayaking for a Day on July 6, on the lake at Drost Park, #8 Schiber Ct., in Maryville. A new session will start every hour beginning at 12 p.m. and lasting about one hour. The last session will begin at 4 p.m.
Life vests will be provided, as well as basic instruction.
Pre-registration is requested to ensure everyone gets time on the water. To reserve your spot, call Maryville Parks and Recreation at 618-772-8555 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins will be able to boat only if there are available kayaks.
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary trip
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a special trip, "Islands of New England," that will depart on Oct. 3.
To request a free brochure for more information, contact Judy at 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org.