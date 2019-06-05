Grief Support Group at Anderson
Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, in Maryville, will offer a Grief Support Group at 7 p.m. June 11, in the Hospital Chapel.
All are welcome to come and share their grief in this comfortable, group setting. Visit with others who share the same feelings you do and understand the hurt and loss you are experiencing.
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary trip
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a special trip, "Islands of New England," that will depart on Oct. 3.
To request a free brochure for more information, contact Judy at 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org.