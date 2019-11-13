Glucose monitoring presentation
A free presentation on the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring will be Nov. 14, at the Anderson Wellness Center, 2133 Vadalabene Dr., in Maryville.
An open house will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the presentation at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Turkey Trot
The Maryville Turkey Trot will take place Nov. 16, at Drost Park, in Maryville.
The 5K run will be at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile accuracy run/walk will be at 9:05 a.m. Registration will be from 7:50 to 8:50 a.m.
To apply, visit vil.maryville.il.us. For more information, call 618-772-8555.