Grief Support Group at Anderson
Anderson Hospital, 6800 Ill. State Rte. 162, in Maryville, will offer a Grief Support Group at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, in the Hospital Chapel.
All are welcome to come and share their grief in this comfortable, group setting. Visit with others who share the same feelings you do and understand the hurt and loss you are experiencing.
Glucose monitoring presentation
A free presentation on the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring will be Nov. 14, at the Anderson Wellness Center, 2133 Vadalabene Dr., in Maryville.
An open house will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the presentation at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Turkey Trot
The Maryville Turkey Trot will take place Nov. 16, at Drost Park, in Maryville.
The 5K run will be at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile accuracy run/walk will be at 9:05 a.m. Registration will be from 7:50 to 8:50 a.m.
To apply, visit vil.maryville.il.us. For more information, call 618-772-8555.