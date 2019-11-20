Maryville Heritage Museum Open
The Maryville Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, in the old firehouse and village hall, 128 E. Zupan, in Maryville (one block east of Ill. Rte. 159).
Stop by and enjoy their collection of farm, coal mining, business and baseball artifacts and memorabilia. They also have various displays of Maryville fire, police and veterans.
Plan a visit any first Saturday of the month to enjoy a walk through Maryville’s past.
Grief Support Group at Anderson
Anderson Hospital, 6800 Ill. State Rte. 162, in Maryville, will offer a Grief Support Group at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, in the Hospital Chapel.
All are welcome to come and share their grief in this comfortable, group setting. Visit with others who share the same feelings you do and understand the hurt and loss you are experiencing.