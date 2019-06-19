As the curtain rises on seven memorable shows at the St. Louis Muny this summer, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Muny Express is once again the most affordable, convenient and relaxing way to get to the Muny in Forest Park, according to a press release.
The 2019 MCT Muny Express season kicked off June 14, with the Tony Award-winning musical, “Guys & Dolls,” and the Muny premiere of “Kinky Boots.” The 101st Muny season also includes “1776" and “Cinderella,” as well as other favorites such as “Footloose,” “Paint Your Wagon” and “Matilda.”
The Muny Express provides a relaxing, round-trip ride to and from Friday night shows at the Muny, with 13 convenient pick-up locations in Madison County. Passengers are dropped off and picked up directly in front of the Muny, eliminating the hassles of parking.
Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children under five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.
Last year, the MCT Highland Muny Express joined the lineup with stops at: MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot, St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot and MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot.
Those in the Riverbend area can ride the MCT Alton Muny Express with stops at: Alton Square, Alton Best Western Premier, Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on Ill. Rte. 3 and the MCT Edwardsville Muny Express with stops at MCT Edwardsville Station, Leclaire Junction, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville.
For more information on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service, e-mail info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.