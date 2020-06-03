MCT reinstates fares and partial express bus service

In coordination with the state of Illinois' phased “Restore Illinois” plan and the region’s re-opening strategy, Madison County Transit (MCT) has developed a fixed-route service restoration plan in response to growing demand, according to a press release.
Effective June 1, MCT reinstated fixed-route fares and restored select MCT Express trips to and from downtown St. Louis.
Fares were suspended beginning March 18, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and MCT has been operating on a modified Saturday-level service (with no Express service) since March 29.
For details on MCT’s fares, passes and Free Ride IDs, visit mct.org.
“This is the first step in restoring vital public transit service for the residents in Madison County and beyond,” said S.J. Morrison, MCT interim managing director. “Even though restrictions are beginning to loosen and trips are being reinstated, MCT continues to take every precaution to keep employees and passengers safe.”
MCT continues to follow the guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Madison County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control.
Until further notice, drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear masks or face coverings, practice social distancing and are encouraged to ride MCT for essential trips only at this time.
Buses and relief vehicles continue to be disinfected regularly and fixed-route trips will continue to operate with a goal of 50 percent passenger capacity. MCT Transfer Stations and the MCT Base of Operations remain closed to the public.
MCT Monthly Passes for the month of June are available for purchase at select Walgreens and Schnucks locations throughout Madison County and the SIUE Information Center. Mobile MCT Passes can once again be purchased and activated on the Token Transit Mobile App. MCT Free Ride and Half Fare IDs that have expired in the last few months will be accepted until further notice. MCT’s Free Ride ID distribution sessions will resume at a later date.
Detailed schedule and stop information can be viewed online at mct.org.
Routes with restored MCT Express Service, effective June 1, are:
#1X Riverbend Express: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.
Service operates between Eastgate Plaza, Granite City and downtown St. Louis. Buses will not serve Alton, Godfrey or Bethalto at this time.
#5 Tri-City Regional: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.
Service operates between Granite City Station to downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.
#14X Highland Express: Three morning trips and three afternoon trips restored.
Service operates between Highland, Troy, St. Jacob and downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.
#16X Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Express: Two morning trips and two afternoon trips restored.
Service operates between Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Collinsville and downtown St. Louis. Serving all regular stops.
MCT will continue to closely monitor demand and adjust routes and schedules accordingly. As the re-opening process continues, MCT will restore trips as demand warrants. MCT appreciates passengers’ patience and continued respect for the updated guidelines and rules during this unprecedented time.
For more information or questions, visit mct.org, e-mail info@mct.org or call 618-797-4600.
