To increase awareness and help break the stigma around mental health and addiction, state Rep. Katie Stuart, state Rep. Monica Bristow and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, along with Chestnut Health Systems, will host a Mental Health Roundtable from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, at Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Dr., in Granite City, according to a press release.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will focus on addiction and the effects on the person living with substance use, on their family members and on loved ones.
“Recently, I voted to pass legislation to increase mental health awareness on college campuses and require public universities to implement training to aid the mental health of their students,” Stuart said. “Mental health affects every individual and their family members. It is as important as a person’s physical health and should be treated as a priority.”
During this event, the local legislators and mental health, addiction and primary health care professionals from Chestnut Health Systems will lead a discussion about approaches to treatment, as well as local resources for families.
“Addiction affects not only the person living with substance use, but the family as well. Whether it stems from misusing prescription drugs or from using illegal substances, our community has a stake in tackling the issue from all angles,” Stuart said. “I look forward to a productive discussion on how people believe we can improve all areas of mental health care, whether it be through legislation or community programs.”
Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared for persons needing behavioral health services since 1973. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. For more information, visit chestnut.org.