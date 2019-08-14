Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Aug. 14, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Girl Scouts gala
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presents the "United We Lead Gala" from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17, at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, in O’Fallon.
The "United We Lead Gala" focuses on those who have demonstrated the outstanding qualities of leadership and excellence in their personal and professional lives. The event will also raise awareness of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and Girl Scouts' worldwide impactful leadership programming, all with the determination to raise $270,000 in funding for programs and college scholarships focusing on leadership for Girl Scouts.
For more information, visit gsofsi.org and follow them on Facebook.
SWIC PSOP trips
Whether it’s a road trip or a foreign adventure, let the Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons Travel Program make it happen.
Join PSOP on Sept. 6-12, for a seven-day journey north to magnificent Michigan, with many amazing stops along the way. The trip includes round trip motor coach transportation, six nights hotel accommodations, 12 meals, sightseeing, all activities and admissions as listed in the itinerary, all tour-related taxes and gratuities, baggage handling and travel insurance. Prices are $2,449 per person, with double occupancy, and $3,179 for single occupancy.
For those considering a lengthier, international journey, look no further than the Danube River European Cruise, Sept. 20-29. The tour includes roundtrip airfare, six-night outside cabin cruise accommodations, one night in Oberammergau and one night in Munich area hotel accommodations, 21 meals, activities, hotel and ship transfers, baggage handling, international taxes, fees, fuel and port charges. Prices begin at $6,549 per person. A passport is required and must be valid through April 1, 2021.
For more information or a brochure, call group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
SWIC Golf Classic
Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 27, at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Dr., in Belleville.
Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
The cost to play is $95 per person or $380 per four-person team, a portion of which is tax deductible, and includes green fee and cart, range balls, lunch, dinner and drinks.
All proceeds support SWIC athletics. There are also numerous opportunities for hole sponsorship.
For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271. To register or donate online, visit thankyou.swic.edu.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.