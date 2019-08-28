Gateway Cars and Coffee
Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 31, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
Memorial Hospital blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3, in the auditorium at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
Note you must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive; and a photo ID is required. Lunch is provided to all donors.
Appointments are recommended, but not required. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 1-800-REDCROS (733-2767).
Memorial Hospital East baby shower
A baby shower to showcase Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center Services will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., in Shiloh.
Learn more about Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center services and meet the staff and physicians from both Memorial Hospital East and Memorial Hospital Belleville. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will provide car seat safety checks just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Refreshments and attendance prizes will be provided.
This program is free of charge and registration is not required. For more information, visit memorialbirthingcenter.com/.
SWIC blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Southwestern Illinois College Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
Individuals are encouraged to set an appointment time, but walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as quickly as possible. All presenting donors will receive light refreshments and a place to rest briefly following their donation.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5561, or toll free at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5561.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 11, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Bundles for Babies
New moms, moms-to-be and families are invited to attend “Bundles for Babies,” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s annual community baby shower from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14, in the main hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in O’Fallon.
Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, affiliated OB/GYN and HSHS Medical Group providers, receive safety information and learn about services to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also take place in the Women and Infants Center. O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS will also be in attendance to educate families about car seat safety and answer any questions.
For more information, call 618-234-2120, ext. 31260, or 618-233-2273.
SWIC Golf Classic
Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 27, at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Dr., in Belleville.
Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271. To register or donate online, visit thankyou.swic.edu.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.