Small business financial workshop
Local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region are invited to attend and participate in the financial workshop “Cash Management Basics” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4, at the East St. Louis Library, 5300 State St., in East St. Louis.
Topics will include tracking financial results; introduction to financial statements; budgeting and projecting for future business plans; and keeping accounts current and tracking results.
To register for the free session from the National Development Council and the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31607.
SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the SWIC Student Honors Recital at 3 p.m. Dec. 4, in the Schmidt Art Center, on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville; and the SWIC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
Santa’s Chocolate Express
Grafton’s annual holiday chocolate festival, Santa’s Chocolate Express, will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
Participants will visit local businesses to collect a variety of chocolates, enjoy caroling on the downtown streets, take a horse-drawn trolley ride and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Grove Memorial Park from 2 to 4 p.m.
Santa’s Chocolate Express will begin at Drifter’s Restaurant on the west end of Main Street. Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, specials and discounts at Grafton businesses and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Children 12 and under are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased online at graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express.
Home for the Holidays House Tour
Elsah’s Home for the Holidays House Tour will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
Tickets for this event include a visit to 12 historic homes, where the homeowners greet each guest and offer a little history about the building. Also open on the day of the house tour is the old two-room village school house, the museum, the churches, Elsah’s quaint little shops and its cozy bed and breakfast inns. A ride on a horse-drawn carriage is also available at no extra charge.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the house tour. Tickets may be purchased online at historicelsah.org/tour, at Elsah General Store, Green Tree Inn or Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, all in Elsah, or at My Just Desserts or the Alton Visitor Center, both in Alton.
"A Masterworks Christmas" concert
"A Masterworks Christmas" concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., in O’Fallon.
Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors 65 and older and military personnel; and $10 for students.
For advance tickets, visit eventbrite.com or call 618-304-9094.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11, at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., in Shiloh.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.