Metro East news and events for the week of Feb. 26

Family & Friends CPR class
A Family & Friends CPR class will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29, at Memorial Hospital’s Orthopedics and Neuroscience Center first floor conference room, 4700 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This program is designed for parents, grandparents and child-care providers (must be 10 years or above to attend). The class is video-guided by a St. Louis Children’s Hospital registered nurse who uses the American Heart Association’s material, which includes a 65-page student manual. This class does not include certification.
The cost is $25. For more information or to register, call 314-454-KIDS (5437) or 800-678-KIDS (5437), then press 3.
Gateway Cars and Coffee
The next Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 29, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
Masterworks Broadway concert
Join Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Choruses, a Jazz Ensemble and Emcee Steve Jankowski for the "Broadway Pops!" concert at 3 p.m., March 1, at The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts on the campus of McKendree University, 701 College Road, in Lebanon.
Always a popular concert of the year, the chorale will be accompanied by a jazz ensemble sure to delight audience members of all ages. This year’s program will include selections from "Kiss Me Kate," "Phantom of the Opera" and others. Plus, hear the smooth sounds of Manhattan Transfer and other favorite jazz pieces. The Children’s Choruses will perform a vignette from "The Wizard of Oz."
Join them after the concert for a reception to meet and greet members of the chorale and enjoy the ambiance of The Hett.
For tickets, visit singmasterworks.org or call 618-304-9094.
Memorial Hospital blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3, in the auditorium at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
You must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive; and a photo ID is required. Lunch is provided to all donors.
Appointments are recommended, but not required. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville or call 1-800-REDCROS (733-2767).
Weekend Gardener registration open
University of Illinois Extension will host "Weekend Gardener" on March 7, at The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Dr., in Belleville.
The program includes information for beginner or experienced gardeners. Participants will select four educational sessions. Topics include designing containers, pruning, beneficial insects, wildflowers and much more.
Registration is $50 and includes lunch. Class space is limited. Advanced registration is required. Register by Feb. 28, by visiting go.illinois.edu/2020WEGRegistration or calling 618-939-3434.
For more information, contact Sarah at 618-939-3434 or ruth1@illinois.edu.
Sibling Class
Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center will hold a Sibling Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 14, in the Illinois Community Conference Room at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., in Shiloh.
There is a $5 fee per child; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Collinsville Chorale concert
The Collinsville Chorale presents "Music of the Psalms: A Concert of Spirituals and Sacred Music" at 3 p.m. March 15, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 200 N. Main St., in Waterloo.
For more information, visit singcc.org.