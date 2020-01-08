Heart Failure Support Group
Do you want to know more about heart failure and how to better manage symptoms? Join the Heart Failure Support Group at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, in the Diabetic Education Conference Room, next to the cardiac/pulmonary rehab gym on the lower level of Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
Melissa Rehkemper MSN, FNP-C, nurse practitioner, will offer tips to help manage heart failure.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dani Schrage at 618-257-5797.
High School Visit Day
If you’re a current high school student curious about Southwestern Illinois College, get all your questions answered on High School Visit Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 24, at the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
Explore academic programs, tour the campus, find out about SWIC clubs, sports and campus activities, get information on financial aid and scholarship options, as well as learn the many other benefits of choosing SWIC.
To reserve your spot, visit swic.edu or call 866-942-7942, ext. 5675.
PSOP Caribbean cruise
Have you been dreaming of tropical sands, coral reefs and island blue water? If so, then let Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons make it a reality in 2020.
This unique excursion is jam-packed with things to do and features something for everyone. Join PSOP from Feb. 15-23, for an eight-night journey.
For more information or a brochure, call group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020 or nancy.bauer@swic.edu.