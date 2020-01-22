Metro East news and events for the week of Jan. 22
Metro East news and events for the week of Jan. 22

SWIC High School Visit Day

If you’re a current high school student curious about Southwestern Illinois College, get all your questions answered on High School Visit Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 24, at the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.

To reserve your spot, visit swic.edu or call 866-942-7942, ext. 5675.

Gateway Cars and Coffee

The next Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 25, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.

The community is invited to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.

For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.

