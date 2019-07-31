Music in the Park concert series
Sit back and relax to the sounds of summer in Grafton, as the annual Music in the Park concert series continues with a free concert by Hill Williams (classic country) from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1, in Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Dr., in the Grafton Hills subdivision on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
Bring your own lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. There is a playground available for the kids.
For more information, follow the concerts on Facebook @GraftonsMusicInThe Park or visit EnjoyGrafton.com.
SWIC new student orientation
Find out all you need to know to begin the fall 2019 semester at Southwestern Illinois College with new student orientation sessions at the campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
There will be three sessions to choose from: Aug. 8 (sign-in from 2:30 to 3 p.m. and orientation from 3 to 5 p.m.); Aug. 9 (sign-in from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and orientation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.); and Aug. 9 (sign-in from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and orientation from 1 to 3 p.m.).
Learn about strategies for success, instructor expectations, student resources and more to prepare for the beginning of fall semester classes on Aug. 17. Students will also be able to obtain their student ID, take a guided campus tour, get their parking sticker and activate their SWIC e-mail and eSTORM account.
For more information, call Amy Brockman at 618-235-2700, ext. 5324, or visit swic.edu/orientation.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Aug. 14, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Girl Scouts gala
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presents the "United We Lead Gala" from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17, at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, in O’Fallon.
The "United We Lead Gala" focuses on those who have demonstrated the outstanding qualities of leadership and excellence in their personal and professional lives. The event will also raise awareness of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and Girl Scouts' worldwide impactful leadership programming, all with the determination to raise $270,000 in funding for programs and college scholarships focusing on leadership for Girl Scouts.
For more information, visit gsofsi.org and follow them on Facebook.
Project Read tutors needed
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
All new tutors are given free training before being matched with a student and receive additional training opportunities throughout the year. Tutors and students meet at a public location for tutoring sessions. Typically, tutors and students meet up to two hours per week to build basic English and math skills. Free books and materials are provided for tutoring.
For more information or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.