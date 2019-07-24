SWIC July Registration Blitz
If you’re thinking about college but are worried about the college enrollment process, you can complete the steps to enrollment for the fall 2019 semester during the July Registration Blitz anytime from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24, or from 12 to 5 p.m. July 25, at Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
During the July Registration Blitz you can complete an application and get a student ID number; take the SWIC Placement Test for English and Math; meet with an academic advisor to discuss degree requirements or transfer courses; set-up eSTORM and SWIC student e-mail accounts; ask general financial aid and payment arrangement questions; and register for classes.
Bring a photo ID and check-in with Admissions in the Information Sciences Building lobby.
For more information, e-mail the SWIC Admissions Office at admissions@swic.edu or call 618-235-2700, ext. 5675.
Music in the Park concert series
Sit back and relax to the sounds of summer in Grafton, as the annual Music in the Park concert series continues with a free concert by George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass (traditional bluegrass) from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25, in Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Dr., in the Grafton Hills subdivision on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
Bring your own lawn chair or relax on a blanket spread out on the grassy lawn in the park grounds and listen to some favorite local bands. Coolers and outside food are allowed. There is a playground available for the kids.
For more information, follow the concerts on Facebook @GraftonsMusicInThe Park or visit EnjoyGrafton.com.
Dinner with Elvis
Things are about to get “All Shook Up” when Steve Davis performs his salute to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, on July 26, at Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., in Grafton.
Come enjoy the lodge’s famous fried chicken buffet, includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water, from 6 to 7 p.m. Then kick back and enjoy the show as it is performed to pre-recorded tracks at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $38 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Adult beverages can be purchased separately.
For tickets, call Arielle at 618-786-2331, ext. 338, or visit universe.com/events/dinner-with-elvis-tickets-grafton-0WZTSV.
Gateway Cars and Coffee
Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 27, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
Project Read tutors needed
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
All new tutors are given free training before being matched with a student and receive additional training opportunities throughout the year. Tutors and students meet at a public location for tutoring sessions. Typically, tutors and students meet up to two hours per week to build basic English and math skills. Free books and materials are provided for tutoring.
For more information or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.