Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. July 10, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Sibling Class
Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center will hold a Sibling Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 13, in the auditorium at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class is to help prepare older siblings for changes to expect as their family grows. This class also help siblings feel they are a very important part of the family as the older brother or sister. Designed for children ages 2-10, the classes uses videos and participation to teach siblings how to safely assist in caring for their new baby.
Class is limited to children whose sibling will be born at one of Memorial’s two Family Care Birthing Centers.
There is a $5 fee per child; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
PSOP Travelogue program
Dreaming of your next big adventure? Let Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons help make it a reality. Plan to attend the Travelogue program at 2:30 p.m. July 15, at PSOP, 201 N. Church St., in Belleville.
The meeting will highlight the excursion, "Iceland Explorer," which will be from June 3-9, 2020.
Discover picturesque landscapes created by volcanoes and glaciers, and learn about Viking heritage. The six-day, five-night trip includes roundtrip airfare from
St. Louis, motorcoach transportation, eight meals, sightseeing and admissions per itinerary, five nights lodging, hotel transfers, baggage handling and a professional tour director.
For more information or to reserve a seat to the Travelogue program, contact group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
Battle of the Bands fundraiser
Hear the RSVP Orchestra and Country Western Band, as they join forces in a Battle of the Bands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17, at Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons, 201 N. Church St., in Belleville.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program will host the event, titled "Keep the Music Playing," featuring live music, Pot of Gold drawing with multiple winners, a chance to bid on craft items, home décor and much more in a silent auction, and enter a raffle to win baseball tickets. Lunch will be offered for $10 per person.
Both the RSVP Orchestra and Country Western Band of Belleville will perform dance favorites for their fans. Proceeds from the event will support band related expenses to continue dances throughout the area and at PSOP during the coming year.
Reserve your spot before 12 p.m. July 15, by calling PSOP at 618-234-4410, ext. 7015, then press 5.
Dinner with Elvis
Things are about to get “All Shook Up” when Steve Davis performs his salute to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, on July 26, at Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., in Grafton.
Come enjoy the lodge’s famous fried chicken buffet, includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water, from 6 to 7 p.m. Then kick back and enjoy the show as it is performed to pre-recorded tracks at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $38 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Adult beverages can be purchased separately.
For tickets, call Arielle at 618-786-2331, ext. 338, or visit universe.com/events/dinner-with-elvis-tickets-grafton-0WZTSV.