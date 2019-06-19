Summer Safety education event
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and the O’Fallon Public Library, will host a free Summer Safety education event from 10 to 11 a.m. June 29, in the Community Room at the O’Fallon Library at 120 Civic Plaza, in O’Fallon.
Event participants will learn the latest recommendations on how to keep their kids safe this summer from common accidents and injuries such as concussions, swimming accidents, bike safety, drowning, heat illness and more.
RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit ofpl.info/summersafety. For more information, visit cdc.gov/family/kids/summer/.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. July 10, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
SWIC PSOP trips
Whether it’s a road trip or a foreign adventure, let the Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons Travel Program make it happen.
Join PSOP on Sept. 6-12, for a seven-day journey north to magnificent Michigan, with many amazing stops along the way. The trip includes round trip motor coach transportation, six nights hotel accommodations, 12 meals, sightseeing, all activities and admissions as listed in the itinerary, all tour-related taxes and gratuities, baggage handling and travel insurance. Prices are $2,449 per person, with double occupancy, and $3,179 for single occupancy.
For those considering a lengthier, international journey, look no further than the Danube River European Cruise, Sept. 20-29. The tour includes roundtrip airfare, six-night outside cabin cruise accommodations, one night in Oberammergau and one night in Munich area hotel accommodations, 21 meals, activities, hotel and ship transfers, baggage handling, international taxes, fees, fuel and port charges. Prices begin at $6,549 per person. A passport is required and must be valid through April 1, 2021.
For more information or a brochure, call group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
Project Read tutors needed
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
All new tutors are given free training before being matched with a student and receive additional training opportunities throughout the year. Tutors and students meet at a public location for tutoring sessions. Typically, tutors and students meet up to two hours per week to build basic English and math skills. Free books and materials are provided for tutoring.
For more information or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.