"Frozen Jr." performances
Hard Road Theatre Productions is proud to present Disney’s "Frozen Jr." at 7 p.m. June 27-29, and at 2 p.m. June 30, at the Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxel Ave., in Highland.
The cast is composed of students from communities all around the area, including Edwardsville, Troy, Highland and Grantfork.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children (4-12) and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at hardroad.org. Physical tickets can also be purchased at the Highland Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis. All online ticket sales stop approximately 60 minutes before scheduled show time.
For more information, visit hardroad.org.
Gateway Cars and Coffee
Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 29, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
Summer Safety education event
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and the O’Fallon Public Library, will host a free Summer Safety education event from 10 to 11 a.m. June 29, in the Community Room at the O’Fallon Library at 120 Civic Plaza, in O’Fallon.
Event participants will learn the latest recommendations on how to keep their kids safe this summer from common accidents and injuries such as concussions, swimming accidents, bike safety, drowning, heat illness and more.
RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit ofpl.info/summersafety. For more information, visit cdc.gov/family/kids/summer/.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. July 10, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Project Read tutors needed
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
For more information or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.