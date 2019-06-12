Metro East HRA meeting
The Metro East Regional Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission will meet at 4 p.m. June 13, at the Developmental Disability Services of Metro East (DDSME), 2900 Frank Scott Parkway West, Suite 928, in Belleville.
At that time, they will review and discuss complaints concerning allegations the rights of persons with disabilities are being violated at private and public facilities that provide mental health or developmental disabilities services.
The Human Rights Authority is a panel of nine citizen volunteers appointed by the commission and empowered by statute to investigate alleged violations of the rights of persons with disabilities. The Human Rights Authority serves all counties throughout Illinois; case investigations ensure the rights of eligible children and adults who have a disability.
Cases tentatively set for this month’s agenda include complaints involving alleged violations of the laws, regulations and other mandates that protect the rights of persons with disabilities.
If you believe the rights of a person with disabilities are being violated, you may report this at the meeting or contact the authority's regional coordinator at 618-474-5503. All complainants' names are kept confidential.
SWIC PSOP trips
Whether it’s a road trip or a foreign adventure, let the Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons Travel Program make it happen.
Join PSOP on Sept. 6-12, for a seven-day journey north to magnificent Michigan, with many amazing stops along the way. The trip includes round trip motor coach transportation, six nights hotel accommodations, 12 meals, sightseeing, all activities and admissions as listed in the itinerary, all tour-related taxes and gratuities, baggage handling and travel insurance. Prices are $2,449 per person, with double occupancy, and $3,179 for single occupancy.
For those considering a lengthier, international journey, look no further than the Danube River European Cruise, Sept. 20-29. The tour includes roundtrip airfare, six-night outside cabin cruise accommodations, one night in Oberammergau and one night in Munich area hotel accommodations, 21 meals, activities, hotel and ship transfers, baggage handling, international taxes, fees, fuel and port charges. Prices begin at $6,549 per person. A passport is required and must be valid through April 1, 2021.
For more information or a brochure, call group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
Project Read tutors needed
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
All new tutors are given free training before being matched with a student and receive additional training opportunities throughout the year. Tutors and students meet at a public location for tutoring sessions. Typically, tutors and students meet up to two hours per week to build basic English and math skills. Free books and materials are provided for tutoring.
For more information or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.