SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the Pottery & Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26, in the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
Gateway Cars and Coffee
The next Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 30, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
PSOP Caribbean cruise
Have you been dreaming of tropical sands, coral reefs and island blue water? If so, then let Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons make it a reality in 2020.
This unique excursion is jam-packed with things to do and features something for everyone. Join PSOP from Feb. 15-23, for an eight-night journey to explore Tampa, Fla.; Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico, and all the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship has to offer.
The deposit to reserve your spot for this once-in-a-lifetime, excitement-packed excursion is only $500. Prices begin at only $2,349 per person. A passport is required and must be valid through Aug. 24, 2020.
For more information or a brochure, call group travel specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020 or nancy.bauer@swic.edu.