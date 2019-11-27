Gateway Cars and Coffee
The next Gateway Cars and Coffee will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 30, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Dr., in O'Fallon.
Gateway Classic Cars is inviting the community to join other car enthusiasts’ friends and family for conversation over pastries and coffee, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.
For more information, call 618-589-9952 or visit gatewayclassiccars.com.
SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the SWIC Holiday Concert, featuring Chamber Singers, Concert Band and Jazz Band, at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, in the Varsity Gym; and the SWIC Student Honors Recital at 3 p.m. Dec. 4, in the Schmidt Art Center, both on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11, at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., in Shiloh.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.