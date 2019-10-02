SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the "Faculty Speaker Series: Thrice Homeless" at 3 p.m. Oct. 2, in the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
St. Elizabeth’s blood drive
A blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., in O'Fallon.
Anyone attending the drive should park near the hospital’s Outpatient entrance and enter the building using the Outpatient entrance, which is noted with a blue “Outpatient” sign. Additional directional signs will be posted to lead guests to the conference room, located on the fourth floor.
A photo ID is required to participate and all donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep and eat a sustaining meal and hydrate well before donating.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code 10155.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
SWIC Dine & Dash event
Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music at the Dine and Dash for Education event from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Displays and demonstration of SWIC academic programs will include robotic welding, respiratory care ventilators, culinary arts cupcake decorating, horticulture program mum sale and performances by SWIC music students.
Proceeds will benefit SWIC student scholarships and support academic programs.
For more information or to register for the 5K Walk/Run, visit swic.edu/foundation.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.