Memorial Hospital East baby shower
A baby shower to showcase Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center Services will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., in Shiloh.
Learn more about Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center services and meet the staff and physicians from both Memorial Hospital East and Memorial Hospital Belleville. St. Louis Children’s Hospital will provide car seat safety checks just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Refreshments and attendance prizes will be provided.
This program is free of charge and registration is not required. For more information, visit memorialbirthingcenter.com/.
SWIC blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Southwestern Illinois College Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
All types of blood are needed, especially O-positive. If you do not know your blood type, you can find out when you donate.
To donate you must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old. If you are 16 years old and wish to donate in Illinois, you need a permission form signed by your parent or guardian. New donors should bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license or a state ID.
Individuals are encouraged to set an appointment time, but walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as quickly as possible.
All presenting donors will receive light refreshments and a place to rest briefly following their donation.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5561, or toll free at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5561.
Breastfeeding Support Class
A Breastfeeding Support Class for expectant mothers will be from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 11, at Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class, taught by certified lactation consultants, reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course.
There is a $10 per couple fee; advance registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 (DOCS), toll-free at 833-607-3637 (DOCS), or by visiting mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Bundles for Babies
New moms, moms-to-be and families are invited to attend “Bundles for Babies,” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s annual community baby shower from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14, in the main hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in O’Fallon.
For more information, call 618-234-2120, ext. 31260, or 618-233-2273.
SWIC Golf Classic
Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 27, at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Dr., in Belleville.
Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271. To register or donate online, visit thankyou.swic.edu.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.