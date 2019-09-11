Pro wrestling event
The 2019 Dynamo Pro Wrestling RIOT on the River tournament series returns for a third season with a one-night, single-elimination tournament on Sept. 13, at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St., in Grafton.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a bell time of 7 p.m.
For more information, visit dynamoprowrestling.com, or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at twitter.com/DynamoPro.
Bundles for Babies
New moms, moms-to-be and families are invited to attend “Bundles for Babies,” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s annual community baby shower from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14, in the main hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in O’Fallon.
Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, affiliated OB/GYN and HSHS Medical Group providers, receive safety information and learn about services to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also take place in the Women and Infants Center. O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS will also be in attendance to educate families about car seat safety and answer any questions.
For more information, call 618-234-2120, ext. 31260, or 618-233-2273.
Home Alone class
A Home Alone class, to help parents and children determine a child’s readiness to stay home alone, will be take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept, 14, at Memorial Hospital's Community Conference Room, Orthopedic & Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class will help parents and children physically, mentally, socially and emotionally to assess if they are ready to stay home alone and will help you prepare for this experience. Parent and child workbooks are included. The class is sponsored in partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The cost of this program is $25 per family and registration is required. To register or for more information, call 314-454-KIDS (5437) or 800-678-KIDS (5437), then press 3.
SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the SWIC Music Faculty and Friends Recital at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, in the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
Espenschied Chapel performances
Upcoming performances at the Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, in Mascoutah, include — a concert by Americana band The Lowest Pair at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; and "Sanctuary," a complete immersion into the world of sound and vibration that will gently guide you into a state of heightened awareness and lasting tranquility, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Tickets can be purchased at Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main, in Mascoutah or online at espenschiedchapel.org.
SWIC Golf Classic
Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 27, at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Dr., in Belleville.
Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
The cost to play is $95 per person or $380 per four-person team, a portion of which is tax deductible, and includes green fee and cart, range balls, lunch, dinner and drinks.
All proceeds support SWIC athletics. There are also numerous opportunities for hole sponsorship.
For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271. To register or donate online, visit thankyou.swic.edu.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.