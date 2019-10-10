Midfield duo has Eagles flying high

For many years, the Civic Memorial boys soccer team has languished at or near the bottom of the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.
In fact, it's been since 2011 the team finished above .500 overall.
That will change this season thanks, in large part, to the collaborative efforts of a pair of midfielders.
Senior Nic Vaughn (23 goals, eight assists) and sophomore Parker Scottberg (21, 24) have formed a potent 1-2 punch for the Eagles (15-7) as the team's top scorers.
“Nic and I have a knack for what each other can do and where we will be, we have good chemistry,” Scottberg said. “We have a strong cast of teammates that go to battle for each other each day. We love coming to the field with the mindset that we can change the direction of this program.”
While the duo has had its share of success, Vaughn said the success of the pair is due to the overall hard work of everyone in an Eagles jersey.
He said he's been amazed by how far the team has come in such a short time.
“It’s nice to be able to contribute to us having such a great start to the year, but none of it is possible without the team we have,” Vaughn said. “Kids are working hard and it’s been amazing to show up to practices and games to try to get better. We are excited about the remaining games we have and getting ready for the postseason.”
Still, the team has to be successful by putting balls in the back of the opponent's net.
Civic Memorial coach Derek Jarman said the duo has been at the epicenter of the turnaround by showing everyone in the program the possibilities of putting a little hard work into action.
“Nic and Parker have been instrumental in the turnaround and success of our program,” Jarman said. “Nic has been a four-year starter and is part of a senior class that has pushed us to improve through this process. He has played several positions through his career and this year he has stepped in and proven to be a finisher for us up top. Parker is a sophomore captain who simply makes everyone around him better. His soccer IQ and ability to distribute has been on another level this season. He is the epitome of what you ask for in a center-mid. They play very well together, but more than that, they are great teammates and leaders and want everyone to be successful.”