State Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, recently announced the Mississippi Valley Library District is the recipient of a $19,264 mentoring grant from the Illinois secretary of state, according to a press release.
The grant was awarded through the FY20 Project Next Generation program, which is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Mentors work with middle and high school students to help them develop skills needed to use technology and find success through project-based learning. Mentors also help with developing life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.
The Mississippi Valley Library District is one of 29 public libraries in the state to receive the grant.
“I commend the secretary of state’s continued effort to support our underserved youth,” Crowe said. “Putting more money into public libraries gives local children access to resources that improve their skills and confidence in the classroom.”
In all, the secretary of state awarded more than $464,000 in Project Next Generation grants statewide. The money is provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries that serve culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.
“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” Illinois secretary of state Jesse White said. “I established this innovative program when I first became secretary of state to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”
For more information, visit https://ilsendems.co/2GtOQzP.