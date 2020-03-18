MVLD closes buildings, offers limited services through March 30

Last Friday, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker mandated all schools in the state be closed from March 17-30, in an effort to curb the spread and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the Collinsville CUSD #10 quickly confirmed and followed through on this mandate.
While the Mississippi Valley Library District would normally invite school-aged children to come to the library in the event of an emergency closing, this is not the best course of action when trying to curb a contagious disease. With that in mind, the MVLD has closed all buildings and is offering limited, modified services concurrently with the school closings (now through March 30).
Here’s what that will look like:
• All library facilities will be closed to the public except as further outlined below. This includes private rentals and events hosted by third-party organizations.
• Unless otherwise informed by the Madison County Clerk’s Office, the Collinsville Library will continue to be a polling location for the March 17 primary election.
• The Collinsville and Fairmont City libraries will continue to provide limited services during each library center’s normal operating hours as outlined below.
Curbside pickup
• Patrons will call the library or place requests online
• Patrons will wait for notification that items are ready for pickup
• Patrons will call either when they arrive at the library or immediately before they leave to come to the library
• Patrons will need to provide an estimated arrival time and either their license plate number or the make, model, and color of their vehicle
• Staff will inform patrons to keep their windows rolled up and to remain in their vehicle and staff will place the requested items in the trunk or hatch of the car as to minimize exposure
• If patrons are on foot or on a bicycle or motorcycle, staff will walk their items halfway down the sidewalk and leave them where the patron can see them. Patrons will wait for staff to go back into the building, then approach to gather their items.
E-resources
• E-books, movies and music are always available online and through free apps. If you have any questions or need help setting up your account, visit https://mvld.org/databases_ebooks and call the library at 618-344-1112.
Effective immediately, all events at the Collinsville and Fairmont City libraries are also suspended. Events will remain suspended through April 10, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.
The library district encourages everyone to listen to the appropriate authorities such as cdc.gov/ and who.int/ for updates and guidance.
The MVLD is continuing to monitor and adjust to this changing situation. Services available over the coming weeks are subject to change depending on what is needed to protect the health of our communities. For updates, visit mvld.org, check social media or call the library.