All Cawhan “Skeet” Smith has to do is go long.
Ray’Sean Taylor will see him.
“I know he’s going to find me every time,” Smith said.
Taylor hit Smith on nearly full-length court outlet passes for easy layups as Collinsville jumped out early and rolled to a 63-48 win over Mundelein in the 36th Collinsville Holiday Classic championship on Dec. 30, at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium on the campus of Collinsville High.
It’s the fifth time Collinsville has won its own tournament and the first since 2004. The No. 1 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Collinsville (13-0) had been on the cusp of reclaiming the Classic title the last two years. A year ago, the Kahoks led by eight points with four minutes to play only to watch in horror as it escaped their grasp. This year, there was no disappointment.
“We’ve had a year to think about it. That one bothered us a lot,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “It was a big game for us. Our kids were ready. I thought our energy level was high. I thought our defense was very good.”
Collinsville put the clamps down on Mundelein (12-1) as it held a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs struggled to do much of anything on the offensive end.
“Their length is so difficult,” Mundelein coach Matt Badgley said. “The fact Collinsville can play that man (defense) and have that length — they do a lot of banging around the basket — that makes them really good.”
Mundelein shook off its rough first quarter and started to chip away at the Kahoks' lead. The Mustangs trailed 20-15 when junior guard Conor Enright knocked down a free throw with 2 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the second.
Then Taylor showcased his all-around game. The 6-foot-1 Southern Illinois Edwardsville recruit directed traffic and the Kahoks put the pedal to the metal. Junior forward Nate Hall buried a 3-pointer. Taylor found Smith on a deep outlet pass then knocked down two free throws to help the Kahoks grab a 27-17 lead at halftime.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Collinsville overwhelmed Mundelein on its way to a 17-7 run for a 44-24 lead that proved insurmountable.
Taylor finished with 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. He averaged nearly 25 points in the tournament’s four games and was named the most valuable player.
“It’s been a long time coming for us. It feels good to finally come out on top,” Taylor said. “Coming up short the last two years, it means a lot to my family and my friends.”
Hall was strong, too, as he scored 17 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Senior post Keydrian Jones scored just three points, but grabbed seven rebounds and had a block and two steals while shuttling in and out of the lineup in foul trouble. Jones was tasked with trying to keep Mundelein’s 6-foot-8 junior center Scottie Ebube in check. Ebube finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but struggled at the foul line where he made just five of his 14 attempts.
Taylor spent much of the night making sure he stayed out of foul trouble. He picked up a pair of offensive fouls in the first five minutes of the game, but never went to the bench in the first half. It wasn’t until he had his third and fourth fouls in the fourth quarter with the game appearing to be in hand Lee shuttled him in and out.
When Taylor picked up his second foul, the Kahoks led 7-3 but Lee never thought twice about leaving him on the court.
“It’s hard to take him out, too,” Lee said. “If something happens we’ll go with it. Right now, we’ve got to have him on the floor. He’s too vital. We have to have him.”
Mundelein knew it would be in for a tough test taking on the host school thirsty for a tournament championship. The Mustangs went through two strong opponents in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds on Dec. 28, by taking down O’Fallon first and then battling an outstanding Lincoln in overtime.
“I thought our Saturday of O’Fallon and Lincoln was maybe the grinder of the week for anybody statewide,” Badgley said. “That’s what we wanted to do. Our goal was to come down here, play well, get exposed and get better.”
Enright finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Junior forward Jack Bikus had 10 points and five rebounds.
Smith was strong for Collinsville with eight points, five assists, two steals and zero turnovers. Senior swingman Lorent Dzeladini scored nine points to go with two rebounds.