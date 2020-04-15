MVRBC to collect plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) will collect plasma donations from patients who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection to help newly diagnosed patients fight the disease, according to a press release.
The treatment, known as convalescent plasma therapy, requires plasma provided by donors who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection. These donors will have antibodies to help fight COVID-19. The treatment has been used in recent years to treat victims of Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza.
“Our teams have moved quickly to develop processes and protocol to provide convalescent plasma for the hospitals we serve,” said Mike Parejko, chief executive officer. “While this treatment is not a cure, it might help alleviate the symptoms patients experience with COVID-19. If we can help take a patient off a ventilator or get them out of the hospital, it will help patients return to good health and free up precious resources when they are needed most.”
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection and must meet all standard eligibility criteria for blood donation. Plasma will only be collected from donors with laboratory-confirmed tests showing they had a COVID-19 infection and must be at least 28 days from the last date they experienced symptoms.
Each donor must be referred to the Blood Center by their physician or care provider, who must provide certain information to qualify the donor. A donor must meet standard criteria for donor eligibility. Donors will be scheduled for a plasma donation at an MVRBC Donor Center. Potential donors are asked to contact their physician to make a referral as a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor. Physicians wishing to refer patients for donation should use the referral form available at bloodcenter.org. For more information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
MVRBC is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to 115 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including more than two dozen hospitals across the St. Louis metropolitan region.
MVRBC serves the SSM Health System (including SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital), Mercy (including Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital Washington) and multiple locations of the Hospital Sisters Health System.
While the Blood Center has experienced a high rate of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, donor support has remained strong and patient needs are being met. MVRBC is now scheduling mobile blood drives to replace events that have been cancelled in the next 90 days. To schedule a new mobile blood drive or to find an opportunity to donate at an existing blood drive or Donor Center, call MVRBC at 800-747-5401, visit bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (info / download: bloodcenter.org/app).
