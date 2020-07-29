New SIUE LIS Dean arrives next week

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees recently approved Lis Pankl as dean of SIUE Library and Information Services (LIS) following completion of a national search, according to a press release.
Pankl will assume the role effective Aug. 3. She steps into the role after Lydia Jackson served as interim dean since November 2017.
“The library is the academic ‘heart’ of a campus, supporting scholarship, faculty and staff development and community engagement,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “Dr. Pankl has tremendous enthusiasm for all of these areas and will lead SIUE’s efforts to continue our growth in research and innovation while supporting those who rely on our library — faculty, staff, students and community members.”
Pankl arrives at SIUE after serving as head of Graduate and Undergraduate Services, associate librarian for the J. Willard Marriott Library at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, since 2016. She provided strategic vision and leadership for Graduate and Undergraduate Services.
“We are excited that Dr. Pankl has agreed to join the SIUE community and we look forward to her leadership of Library and Information Services,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD. “The library is a central nexus for academic support for students, faculty and staff on our campus."
Pankl said she was delighted join the SIUE community.
“I sincerely thank Provost Denise Cobb and the LIS Dean Search Committee for their hard work and dedication during this process,” Pankl said. “SIUE was particularly attractive because of its student-centered focus, as well as its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Under her direction, Pankl sees LIS anticipating and serving the needs of the SIUE community in a rapidly evolving higher education environment.
“My goal is for Lovejoy Library to be a welcoming and inclusive place that serves as a hub for learning and exploration at SIUE,” Pankl said.
At Utah, Pankl served on the Research & User Services Leadership team to develop strategic directions for the division. She was a liaison to the Departments of Geography, English and Latin American Studies.
The Cheney, Wash. native began as an instruction librarian and assistant librarian in 2005 at the Louisiana State University Libraries, in Baton Rouge, La.
Pankl then began an eight-year tenure at Kansas State University, in Manhattan, Kan., in 2007, where she advanced to an associate professor and faculty and graduate services librarian.
In 2015, Pankl moved eastward for a year to become the Head of Academic Engagement and associate librarian for the Stony Brook University Libraries, in Stony Brook, N.Y.
Pankl earned a PhD in geography from Kansas State University in 2015. She holds three master’s degrees: in English from Abilene Christian University, in Abilene, Texas, in 2001; in library science in 2005 from the University of North Texas, in Denton; and in public administration from Utah in 2020. She also earned a bachelor’s in English in 1999 from Washington State University, in Pullman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!