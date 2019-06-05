CHARLESTON • Andrew O'Keefe wasn't three strides into his race when the public address announcer reminded everyone the Granite City High senior was beaten at the finish line last spring in one of the most shocking moments of the meet.
“Yeah, I heard that,” O'Keefe said with a laugh. “I've heard it before.”
This time around, there would be no photo finish.
O'Keefe dominated in the final race of his decorated high school career as he finished in 4 minutes and 13 seconds to win the Class 3A 1,600-meter state championship on May 25, at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
He was five seconds better than runner-up Charlie Smith of Antioch.
It was apparent after the first lap O'Keefe returned with redemption on his mind. As the pack started the second lap, O'Keefe pushed toward the lead. By the start of the third lap, he opened a 15-meter lead and, at the start of the final lap, he was seven seconds clear of the field. O'Keefe didn't envision the race going that way. It wasn't some sort of grand plan he spent a year concocting.
“The plan was to win,” O'Keefe said. “I didn't know how I would.”
He did by treating it like any other race. O'Keefe didn't lose a 1,600 this spring. He took home top honors at the prestigious Distance Night in Palantine on April 20, in a personal best time of 4:08. He won the sectional championship in 4:18. Each time, O'Keefe put the context aside and focused on the four laps in front of him.
“Honestly, being one of the frontrunners was really scary,” he said. “It's a little scary before the race, then when we got into the race it's always the same. It's just a race.”
It wasn't just a race, though. O'Keefe is the first state champion for Granite City since Brad Hiles won the discus in 1973. He's just the fifth Warrior to win a state track championship.
And he did it a year after having victory snatched from him at the finish line. O'Keefe went so far as to raise his arms in celebration only to get beat. It could have been a devastating disappointment, but O'Keefe used it to power him through this spring.
“The past year to today, getting beat like that, everyone is always asking me, 'Is that going to drive you to do better this year?' Yeah, it obviously has,” O'Keefe said. “This year, I was going to do everything I could to get back to this moment and come out on top.”
O'Keefe could have posted a faster time, maybe shaved off a second or two. But as he came down the last 15 or so meters, he checked over his shoulder and saw the pack well behind. He then raised his arms and celebrated — for real this time.
“It's a great sense of accomplishment to come back after a year and not giving up,” O'Keefe said.
The lone representative for Granite City, O'Keefe felt a great sense of pride representing his school in his fourth state meet appearance. It was another source of motivation as he chased the title that eluded him.
“I'm here for everyone at the school that supports me, my family, my coaches and my teammates that came up with me that just gave me all the love and support,” O'Keefe said. “I really want to run for them. I hope I represent Granite really well.”