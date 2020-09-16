Our Lord’s Lutheran Church announces Fall Speaker Series

There are many voices in the world today, coming at us with different opinions on current issues. How do you sort out what is urgent, what’s at stake and what you can do to be a change agent?
Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., in Maryville has announced a six-week, virtual Fall Speaker Series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and what they can do to make a marked difference, according to a press release.
On Wednesdays, from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, experts from across the region will dive into topics including care of creation, hunger, incarceration, environmental justice and immigration — to name a few.
“We are eager to bring these important topics to individuals across the region, as they have become even more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said OLLC Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer. “This series will give participants a chance to look at the larger picture of life and help them determine how we can work together to respond to the pressing needs of our region.”
The speaker series will include 75-minute talks, with breakout sessions, and will be hosted via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. All interested participants are encouraged to attend.
To request the Zoom meeting ID and password, text 330-244-7963. For a full Zoom meeting invitation, e-mail love2haveu@ourlords.org.
“Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a congregation affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America,” Kratzer said. “Our Lutheran heritage includes study and action. We can boldly take the next steps into an uncertain future because we share a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.”
For more information on the Fall Speaker Series or OLLC’s weekly outdoor and live streamed services, visit OurLords.org.
