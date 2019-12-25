The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., in Grafton, will welcome in 2020 by dropping 2,020 balloons on its ice skating rink on New Year’s Eve, according to a press release.
The 1st Annual Balloon Drop will take place at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, but the rink will be open from 12 to 10 p.m. that day. Skating admission is $10,50 and skate rental is $5, however there is no charge for spectators.
As always, The Loading Dock’s full menu and bar will be available in the rink.
“We think the kids will love it ... and parents, too,” said Afton Hughes, event coordinator at The Loading Dock. “They can bring the kids for ice skating and have them in bed by 10 p.m.”
The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio remains open throughout the season for guests to eagle watch and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.
For more information, call The Loading Dock at 618-786-3494 or e-mail loadingdock@gtec.com.
Adults only can ring in the new year at the Grand Theatre, 230 Market St., in Alton, according to a press release.
To join in on the fun on Dec. 31, you only need to buy a ticket and be 21 years of age.
AltonWorks, the company that owns the Grand Theatre, is hosting a “Roaring into the 20’s” New Year’s Eve Party. Since the Grand Theatre first opened its doors in December 1920, it’s only fitting to go back in time and celebrate the glory days of the past and toast the exciting future ahead for the theatre and for downtown Alton.
“Last year’s party was a huge success,” said AltonWorks' Nick Schrank. “We put the party together last year in just two weeks and had a sold-out crowd. This year, we have more time to plan the event. There is so much to celebrate in Alton right now and the energy around our city’s future is contagious. We welcome people from 21 years of age to 100 to come celebrate the new year with us.”
The doors will open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 each, which include appetizers from Brown Bag Bistro, live music, a champagne toast at midnight, popcorn and party favors. There will also be a cash bar. Festivities will conclude at 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Last year’s party was a sold-out event, so be sure to get your ticket early. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Tickets can be purchased on the @AltonGrandTheatre Facebook page and at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St., in Alton.