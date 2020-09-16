Panthers edge Tigers in tight duel at Granite City Invitational

O’Fallon junior Peyton Schieppe and Edwardsville sophomore Riley Knoyle have developed quite a cross country rivalry.
But it is what happens after the race that is equally as impressive.
After Schieppe and Knoyle finished 1-2 in the Granite City Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 5, the only two girls to break the 18-minute mark embarked on a long walk through Wilson Park, having a conversation like two distant sisters meeting after an extended absence.
“Everything just stays on the course. We don’t leave with any bad attitudes, we come off with a smile on our face and we’re friends,” Knoyle said.
The Granite City Invitational, which normally mixes Class 1A, 2A and 3A runners in the same race, separated the classes into individual races to maintain distancing protocols, then combined the results at the end of the three races. When the final tally of all combined classes was complete, O’Fallon (58) and Edwardsville (61) topped the girls standings.
Schieppe’s time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds, on the 3-mile course led all racers in all classes on the girls side, a remarkable achievement considering what she has physically endured.
After she tore her ACL during her eighth-grade year, Schieppe managed to run a few races as a freshman but had to avoid hills. At the state meet, she was able to wear spikes for the first time and promptly set a personal record time. After winning her first two races as a sophomore, she broke a bone in her foot and was forced to watch the sectional meet in a walking boot.
“I focused on how the ACL tear took six months to get back and that this (foot) injury would only take weeks, so I just put that positive energy into it and kept going,” Schieppe said.
Knoyle finished at 17:59 and attributed some of her ability to stay in shape during the pandemic with her ability to train with the Edwardsville boys team.
“I tried to use them to push myself and now they call me part of the boys team,” Knoyle said with a laugh.
Junior Julia Monson, freshman Ella Peterson and sophomore Hannah Zura finished eighth, ninth and 10th overall for O’Fallon. Maya Lueking (7th) and Dylan Peel (13th) earned top-15 finishes for Edwardsville.
And the friendly rivalry of Schieppe and Knoyle may provide the nudge needed for both their teams and each other to reach new heights this season.
“I always run against other people, but it’s just not the same. I have to go into my mental self and push myself in most of the races and it’s hard,” Schieppe said. “I sometimes like to see (Knoyle) and follow her.”
Highland's Loeh rallies to win 2A race
Highland senior Julia Loeh put on a furious charge in the final 75 meters to catch Waterloo freshman Angelynn Kanyuck and finish first in the 2A girls race and fourth overall with a time of 19:16.
Loeh finished second to senior teammate Grace Meyer at the Bulldog Season Opener the previous week as she followed the team strategy of staying with her pack of teammates, but at the Granite City Invitational, the strategy changed.
“This time, my coach unleashed me and said, ‘Go as fast as you want,’ ” Loeh said.
Loeh watched Kanyuck build a sizable lead and then made her move late.
“Early on, I felt good, but (Kanyuck) was going my pace, so I wanted to let her get tired and then come get her at the end," Loeh said.
In addition to Loeh and Meyer, who finished fourth in the 2A race (11th overall), sophomore Liv Heinzmann finished 10th (21st overall) and junior Faith Brindley was 11th (22nd overall) to lead Highland to victory in the 2A race and a third-place overall team finish behind O’Fallon and Edwardsville.
Strong team performance propels Roxana in 1A race
Freeburg senior Abby Holcomb pushed herself to the front of the pack at the start and then caught Roxana’s Riley Doyle in the last 100 meters to post a time of 20:07 to win in the 1A girls heat.
The Shells had an outstanding team performance, placing five runners in the top seven to win the 1A race over Freeburg.
After Doyle’s second place finish, Roxana runners Janelynn Wirth, Gabrielle Woodruff, Zoey Losch and Keiko Palen finished fourth through seventh, respectively.
But the outstanding team performance by the Shells, which earned fifth place in the overall standings, did not materialize as originally planned.
“We were supposed to pack run, but that was gone in the first 200 meters,” Roxana coach Scott Edwards said. “Our first five girls have been training all summer and they’re legit. Any time you’re racing with Freeburg and competing with them, you’re pretty good because they’re the powerhouse of Southern Illinois.”
