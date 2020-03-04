Panthers' rally falls short in sectional final setback

Kayla Gordon and her O'Fallon High girls basketball teammates went down swinging last Thursday.
Problem was, the late punch the Panthers had wasn't enough to climb out of a 22-point deficit.
Lincoln-Way West held off O’Fallon 79-67 in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional final at Dawdy Hawkins gym in a battle between programs both playing for a sectional title for the first time.
“We knew that even though we had a rough start, we were going to let them know they had to earn this game,” said Gordon, a senior guard who scored a team-high 25 points in her final game for O’Fallon.
“If we had to lose, we were going to make sure they had to work for it, work for it until the end.”
O'Fallon (28-6, No. 4 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) trailed 65-43 with just more than a minute left in the third quarter before mounting a comeback.
A 3-pointer by Gordon with 2 minutes and 1 second left in the fourth quarter cut Lincoln-Way West’s lead to seven at 73-66.
But Lincoln-Way West (30-3), which increased its school record for victories, allowed only one point the rest of the game and advanced to face Homewood-Flossmoor (25-4) after Journal press time Monday in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional.
“I couldn't be more proud of them and I made sure they knew that when we went into the locker room after the game,” O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “I felt like we dominated the second half. I just felt like that second quarter got away from us and that's because they got our two post players in major, major foul trouble. That took us out of our game, for sure, because our plan was to feed the post.”
O’Fallon outscored Lincoln-Way West by two points in the second half — but only after trailing 42-28 at halftime.
At the break, junior post Amelia Bell had four fouls and fellow junior Tyana Lovelace had three for O’Fallon.
The Panthers were trying to replicate their comeback from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a sectional semifinal victory three days earlier against Edwardsville.
“I tried to do everything I could, but when the game is called like that, it’s hard to play my game,” Bell said. “I still tried to do it for my team because we all deserved it. It just didn't work out.”
Lovelace scored 13 points for the Panthers and Amelia Bell provided 10.
Senior guard Taylor Gugliuzza scored a game-high 33 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lincoln-Way West, a school located near Joliet in New Lenox that opened in 2009.
Lincoln-Way West also got 13 from sophomore forward Brianna Woolridge, 10 from sophomore forward Evan Pittman and 10 from junior guard Tara Gugliuzza.
“It was very exciting to have accomplished this,” said Taylor Gugliuzza, who has signed to play for Lewis University. “Everyone contributed to this win. They came back in the fourth quarter and that made it hard for us, but I feel like we finished strong and that's what we wanted to do. If they take away the (3-pointer), we drive in or give it to our posts. The fact that they really didn't have posts left to affect us, that really helped us.”