Fall has arrived and signs are posted all around town Eckert’s Orchard has apples aplenty for the picking.
It is interesting how one set of stimuli can trigger a host of memories and emotions. Now, I just don’t see a sign that invites me to come and buy apples, I am overwhelmed with thoughts and feelings of home and hearth, family and friends, fun times and fond memories.
I grew up in Troy, Ill. Each fall, the ladies’ auxiliary of the Lutheran Church would make homemade apple butter and sell it to the community. Although my family was Methodist, no denominational walls separated us from the sweet fellowship of apple butter. My mother would place our order. We, along with many other anxious customers, would arrive at the church on the delivery date. Large black kettles loaded with steaming hot apples filled the church lawn. It was our hometown version of Silver Dollar City. We would retrieve our prize and return home with a supply that would last throughout the coming winter days.
After I married and moved away from my Lutheran source of apple butter, I was unwilling or unable to give up the custom ingrained in me from Mom. I was absolutely addicted, passionately preoccupied, overly obsessed, fanatically fixated and completely committed to continue the tradition. Some sort of internal value scale had been established: a cold morning was equated to apple butter; family breakfast was analogous to apple butter; fresh start to the day was equivalent to apple butter, honoring a houseguest corresponded to apple butter — get the picture?
I’ve purchased many brands from the store, ordered it from catalogs and set my hand to make my own. Although almost every jar was delicious, apple butter of homemade origin more fully fit the paradigm of home and hearth that had been ingrained in my psyche. So, the tradition began. Fall = apples = apple butter = happy home! (I realize there are many obvious flaws in this equation, but I am fully committed to my presupposition!)
Today, I am heading for Eckert's. By late afternoon, the smell of cooked apples will fill my kitchen (I can feel a smile forming on my face as I write these words). Within the week, my pantry will be filled with the winter’s supply of apple butter. I will once again live consistently with the belief system that was established while I was a child.
My apple butter fetish (albeit somewhat weird and possibly even compulsive) is a fairly benign behavior. Many addictive behaviors in our adult lives are rooted in emotional ties connected to our childhood. The habits of our past become the needs of our present and they promise to be the obsessions of our future. We carry on our traditions, whether good or bad.
From harmful emotional ties that produce devastating habits (all those rotten apples in our lives), we seek change and freedom. Romans 12:1-2 promises we can build new patterns by building new internal value scales. From joy-filled and healthy soul stirrings (fall season = apple butter), we can build traditions that are sweet to consume and productive in establishing our happy home.
For more articles by Dr. Patti Amsden, visit sonlifechurch.org.