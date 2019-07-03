The first half of this year has provided me with many opportunities to travel for my work. Travel is one of those bitter/sweet experiences for me.
It is sweet because I am invited to return to churches where I have a history, which allows me to reconnect with precious friends, or I am invited to new churches where I meet my next group of friends. However, this blessing comes with a bitter side. I cannot be at home with my loved ones and away at the same time. Travel means saying goodbye, albeit temporarily, to family.
When I am away, I phone my husband frequently. He loves to hear how my meetings are going; I love to hear what is happening on the home front; we always chatter about nothing of significance.
Recently, he closed out one of our calls with the words, “I’ll meet you on the other side of tomorrow.” We hung up. Then there was silence. Silence over the phone, but my thoughts were far from silent. His words echoed in my mind all that night and almost every day since he initially spoke them. They are bitter/sweet.
“I’ll meet you on the other side of tomorrow” — these words have a bitter side. The thought of "other side" and of "tomorrow" carries with it the idea of a delayed reward. I may want to see you now, but I cannot see you until then; my victory may be pending, but it is not actualized; my paycheck is promised, but it is not in the bank: these thoughts and others similar to them often speak to us of denial. I regularly told my children throughout their impatient, growing-up years delay does not mean denial. These are great words to live by, huh? But, I am not always the first to take my own advice.
"Other side" and "tomorrow" exist outside of my reality, beyond my grasp, independent of my control. Yet, arriving at the destination where I long to be is the stuff of which hope is made. And inside — inside of my heart and soul — a skirmish rages between that hope and the fear of denial. I must acknowledge I am a little schizophrenic in several areas, but two sides of Patti show up in this scenario more times than I would wish.
“I’ll meet you on the other side of tomorrow” — these words also have a sweet side. I know after time passes, events unfold and the unknown future unwraps, then I will arrive. Arrive at what? At realized hope! Hopes are not pipe dreams, delusions of grandeur or fairly-tale fantasies. Hope is rooted in a promise a particular outcome for which I have worked or a particular pledge that was made to me will, indeed, be granted to me when I arrive.
Sometimes, the two sides of me can settle this battle quickly. I can easily hope my husband will be waiting at the airport. I can hope in his promise. He has always greeted me with open arms. So, when delay tries to speak denial, I remind myself the other side — though out of my control — is within his ability to deliver.
None of us knows what tomorrow may hold and we will not know until we reach it. Once our future becomes our present, we have that moment. There — in that apprehended promise — is where we thrive in the sweet side of tomorrow.
Jesus told his disciples, “I go and prepare a place for you ... that where I am, there you may be also.” (Jn.14:3)
In part, Jesus was promising to meet us on the other side of tomorrow. My hope rests in His ability to deliver on His promise. On eternity’s promise of tomorrow, no schizophrenia manifests.
“I know whom I have believed in and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him until that day.” (2 Tim.1:12)
No bitter side to that sweet thought!
