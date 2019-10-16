Yesterday morning, I awakened to a sure sign the seasons are changing.
My husband and I headed outside to do our regular sit-on-the-outdoor-glider-for-morning-coffee thing. We do this almost daily. It has become ritualistic.
Little changes. We use our same cups: he likes the thick, stoneware mug; I like the delicate, gold-rimmed china. He uses flavored creams to soften the robust flavor; I drink it black and bold. We sit and talk about the day before, the day ahead, the latest breaking news, the kids and grandkids — and sometimes we talk about the Cardinals winning again — GO CARDS!
But usually, each day is mostly a repeat of all the other days.
Yesterday morning, something was different. As soon as I exited the house, I knew it. One could ascribe to me that you-never-let-a-thing-get-by-you power of observation. However, this particular alteration was obvious. It was cold. A definite change!
We turned around to find the brown blanket that had been stored away throughout the hot days of summer. I like the blanket to snuggle right under my chin. He likes the blanket to rest upon his chest. We remembered our routine from the former cold weather and the comfort of ritual was restored.
Yesterday morning, I noted another change in the ordinary. My husband and I are not the only back-porch-drinking-your-favorite-brew occupants.
Each day, we are greeted by our friendly hummingbirds. My husband talks about their quick movements, while I talk to them about what those movements might mean. He mocks me for assuming they enjoy my conversation, but I am not dissuaded. I told them the Cardinals won their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. I know I heard them say, "GO CARDS."
But, yesterday, there were no hummingbirds. What a change!
Yesterday morning after we finished our chat-with-one-another-and-pray-to-God outdoor ritual, we returned inside. My husband commented he knew it was coming. I remarked I had refused to consider it. He embraced the realism; I wanted the romanticism. But, the change had occurred! Our hummingbirds had begun their southern migration leaving a fresh batch of nectar in the feeder and two lonely bird watchers to fare the upcoming winter without them.
Yesterday reminded me the seasons always change. Here in the Midwest, summer turns to fall and fall to winter. It always changes! And here in Cardinals territory, spring training turns into the regular season and the regular season turns into the playoffs — GO CARDS. And here in my world, life affords this wish-I-could-always-keep-it-the-same-way woman the amazing opportunity to live beyond only the ritual of yesterday.
Tomorrow beckons. The next season summons me forward. Within the next few months, our greet-the-morning-with-coffee-in-hand will morph. It will change! Goodbye, porch swing; hello, living room couch. Goodbye, fresh air; hello, fake air. Goodbye, warmth of the sun; hello, warmth of the fireplace.
My husband and I will view these changes from differing perspectives — I will want more heat from the furnace and the fireplace; he will want to lower both for cost-saving measures. Some things never change!
Tomorrow tells us Thanksgiving, Christmas and a whole new year lie ahead. Tomorrow promises geese on the lake to entertain us until the hummingbirds return. Tomorrow promises a winter of football after the end of World Series — GO CARDS. Tomorrow signals an occasional cup of hot chocolate might need to replace the morning coffee. On this, I refuse to change! (Does that lock me in as you-can’t-teach-an-old-dog-new-tricks kind of lady?) But then — when my hummingbirds fly home again — tomorrow will again become yesterday.
By the way — GO CARDS!
For more articles by Dr. Patti Amsden, visit sonlifechurch.org.