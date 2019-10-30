Pluester leads Shells past Piasa Birds and into playoff eligibility

Roxana High football coach Wade Devries challenged senior David Pluester to be "The Dude."
The 5-foot-10 Shells senior didn't shy away from the test.
Pluester scored four touchdowns, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble last Friday as Roxana became playoff eligible with a 42-0 win at Piasa Southwestern in a South Central Conference game.
"The kids played well," Devries said. "They earned it. This is them. It goes well beyond just winning tonight. It goes back to 16 months ago and the work they've put in over that time."
After starting the season 1-4, Roxana (5-4 overall, 5-4 South Central) won its fourth consecutive game and its second in a row via shutout to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2015.
The Illinois High School Association postseason pairings were scheduled to be announced last Saturday night.
"This means everything to all the seniors," Pluester said. "Every senior worked their butts off for this. We didn't win a lot of games in the past four years, but we're 5-4 and now we're going to the playoffs."
Southwestern (3-6, 3-6 South Central) finished the season on a three-game losing streak.
Devries said keeping his players focused was a key challenge. The Shells won a combined five games the last three seasons.
"We got here about 5 (p.m.) and the kids were like, 'I'm ready to play,' " Devries said. "I told them they had to chill because we had two hours to go. We just wanted to calm their nerves. When we're able to play just football, we can give ourselves a chance to win."
Pluester scored late in the first quarter to give the Shells a 7-0 lead — but his day was far from over.
The linebacker hopped in front of a pass for his first interception of the season. He capped off the ensuing drive with a 10-yard touchdown plunge, and later in the game, stripped the ball free from a Southwestern runner as he was driving toward the end zone.
He added two more touchdowns in the second half and finished with 152 yards on the ground.
"I'm so anxious," Pluester said. "I've never been in the playoffs, so I'm excited to play."
This is the first time Roxana posted a shutout victory against Southwestern since a 50-0 triumph in 2013.
The Piasa Birds were able to roll up 230 yards on offense, but turned the ball over seven times.
"I'm not disappointed in their effort, but at some point we've got to stop saying that, move on and get better," Southwestern coach Pat Keith said. "That's the goal from now until next August. Hopefully the guys will buy in and we can do that."
Roxana's ground attack churned up 341 yards, with Michael Ilch and Austin Wilburn adding touchdowns.
"I thought we did a good job up front," Devries said. "We wanted to open it up and throw it, but they've got some athletes out there who locked us down. We weren't able to get to that, but we've got some backs that can run hard."
Keith coached at Roxana for nine years before taking over at Southwestern two seasons ago.
"They're just another team," Pluester said. "I love coach Keith, and whenever he left it was sad, but you've got to move on."