As Illinoisans gear up for one of the busiest travel times of the year, the Collinsville Police Department recently announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers, according to a press release.
“Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents,” said Lt. Bud Jeremias. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up, stay off your phone and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 15 motor vehicle crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of the 15 deaths occurred in crashes involving at least one driver who had been drinking.
The Collinsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. The high-visibility crackdown will run now through the holiday weekend into the early morning hours of Dec. 2.
The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns are funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences. For more information, visit LifeOrDeathIllinois.com.