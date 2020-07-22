Recent community blood drive exceeds donation goal

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently hosted a successful community blood drive at American Legion Post 365, in Collinsville, to help reduce the blood shortage at local hospitals, according to a press release.
"Our goal was 12 units and we were able to get 14 units donated,” Stuart said. “I want to thank everyone who helped to make this event a success and whose donations will help save lives in our community.”
Stuart partnered with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) to host the blood drive. The donations will go to local hospitals throughout the region to help patients that require blood transfusions during surgeries and cancer treatments.
“The pandemic has caused a serious blood shortage since drives were canceled during the stay at home order,” Stuart said. “As the state moves toward fully reopening, getting community drives up and running helps to increase donations and meet that need.”
There will be more chances to participate in an MVRBC blood drive in the next week.
Upcoming blood drives in the Metro East include — July 22, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., in Belleville; July 23, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., in Edwardsville; July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City; July 24, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Advanced Ankle & Foot Surgeons, LLC, 4905 Stone Falls Center Dr., in O'Fallon; July 24, from 3 to 6 p.m., Dupo High School, 240 S. 5th St., in Dupo; July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sam's Club, 1350 W. Hwy. 50, in O'Fallon; July 27, from 1 to 5 p.m., Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Blvd., in Columbia; July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Granite City Works-U.S. Steel, 1951 State St., in Granite City; and July 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Dr., in Belleville.
