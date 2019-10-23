Madison County state's attorney Tom Gibbons, coroner Steve Nonn and sheriff John Lakin are once again encouraging Madison County residents to participate in the Drug Take-Back Day this weekend, according to a press release.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Madison County residents are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient drive-thru to bring their expired, or unwanted, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to Edwardsville as part of the National Take-Back Initiative, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The countywide drop off will take place on the back parking lot (on Second St.) of the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds — approximately 5,900 tons — of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.
Officials will accept the following unused or expired medications:
• Prescription tablets and capsules
• Small, pint-size bottles of cough syrup (cap must be securely fastened)
• Over-the-counter tablets and capsules
• Vitamins
Officials will not accept the following drugs:
• Needles and syringes
• Air cylinders (inhalers or Oxygen tanks)
• Illicit substances (heroin or marijuana)
There will be free prescription lock bags for the first 10 individuals who bring their medications to the site. This take-back service is free and anonymous to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made.
Residents are to be reminded their unused or expired medications can be dropped off year-round at designated 24/7 drop-off locations. To find a list of year-round disposal locations, visit https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.
For more information, call 618-692-6280 or e-mail SAinfo@co.madison.il.us.