Second-half defense lifts Explorers past Knights

Steve Medford didn't say a word to his team at halftime to send a message.
Despite giving his squad the cold shoulder, the Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach's message was received.
The Explorers employed a suffocating second-half defense to beat host Metro-East Lutheran 39-25 in a Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff Classic semifinal last Friday.
"Our defense has been our staple the last several years and, as long as you defend people, you're going to give yourself a chance," Medford said.
Marquette (3-0) advanced to play for the tournament championship for the fourth consecutive season. The Explorers were scheduled to square off with Lift for Life (3-0) after Journal press time Saturday night.
Metro-East Lutheran (2-1) was scheduled to play Mater Dei (2-1) for third place after Journal press time Saturday night.
For up-to-date results and stats from both games, visit stlhighschoolsports.com.
The Marquette defense limited Metro-East Lutheran to just one made basket midway through the third quarter. The Knights were held to four free throws in the fourth quarter and missed 11 of its 12 shots in the second half. They also turned the ball over 14 times in the final 16 minutes, for a total of 29 giveaways.
"This team has to be very good fundamentally and defensively and we were neither tonight," Metro-East Lutheran coach Anthony Smith said.
Keying the Explorers defense was senior Brett Terry. The 6-foot senior was seemingly everywhere and was an absolute nightmare for the Knights.
After struggling to score and falling behind 19-11 at the break, Marquette started to attack the basket in the second half.
The Explorers outscored the Knights 13-2 in the third to take the lead for good and put the clamps on their third victory with a 15-4 run to close out the contest.
"We were really passive in the first half," Medford said. "We talked about getting some penetration and put some pressure on their defense and we just didn't do it. I'm proud of my guys and how they fought back and did what they're supposed to do in the second half."
Medford knows what he saw from the Explorers in the first half wouldn't get it done against Lift for Life.
"It's just not the type of basketball that's going to win basketball games," Medford said. "If we come out and do that tomorrow, we'll be down 40 points at halftime."
Terry nearly outscored the Knights by himself, leading all scorers with 22 points.
Elliott Wilson scored nine points to lead Metro-East Lutheran, which was without junior A.J. Smith for much of the contest due to injuries and foul trouble.
"It affects us a lot because he's such a positive side for our offense," Anthony Smith said. "But even with him, he has to understand what we're trying to do and do those things as well. They played well, but you've got to play productively."