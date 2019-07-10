To educate senior citizens about potential fraud and scams targeted at older residents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois attorney general’s office to host a senior scam and identity theft prevention seminar, according to a press release.
The seminar will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 10, at Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.
“This event gives a chance for seniors in our community to feel confident that they will be able to protect themselves from harmful scams,” Stuart said. “I’ve heard stories about seniors being put into compromising financial situations due to scams done online and over the phone.”
The seminar will teach attendees how to identify and protect themselves from potential scams and fraud and address any concerns about being a victim of identity theft. There will be a presentation from the attorney general’s office, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Although the event is primarily for seniors, tips for preventing identity theft and avoiding scams are useful for any age or group.
The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP needed to attend. For more information, call Stuart’s constituent office at 618-365-6650.