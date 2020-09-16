'Shooting Heroin' is an irresponsibly bad movie about the country's opioid epidemic

There are plenty of bad movies in this world and most of them come and go; no harm, no foul. But then there are some movies that are irresponsibly bad and do a disservice to the subject they are addressing.
“Shooting Heroin” is an irresponsibly bad movie about the opioid epidemic that has struck the country. The movie takes on an issue with deep layers of complexity, tragedy and nuance and treats it as a problem that can just be drug out into the woods and punched in the face, if only somebody were man enough to do it.
Set in a small Pennsylvania town, our hero is Adam (Alan Powell), a veteran who has returned to his hometown and set up shop as a bartender.
Adam’s sister Cheyenne (Daniella Mason) is a recovering drug addict who overdoses and sends Adam down a spiral of grief and anger. Adam teams up with Hazel (Sherilyn Fenn), a grieving mother who lost two children to overdose and gives motivational speeches at the local high school, and Edward (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), a corrections officer who is an inexplicable fountain of rage.
This trio approach Lt. Jerry (Garry Pastore), who is apparently the only legitimate law enforcement in town, and he reluctantly deputizes them to start a volunteer drug enforcement task force.
Thus begins a ridiculous montage where local yahoos set up armed checkpoints at intersections, moms man metal detectors at schools and make citizens’ arrests of students suspected of dealing, doctors and pharmacists are threatened with physical violence for overprescribing pain medication and random people are chased through the woods on ATVs.
The number of laws and constitutional rights violated by these do-gooders in the span of 15 minutes would keep the lawyers of the ACLU busy for years.
After a tragic accident occurs while dispensing some vigilante justice, Adam works the town into a frenzy to seek even more vigilante justice.
Writer/director Spencer T. Folmar attempts to inject a little last-minute nuance into his film, but when you’ve spent 99 percent of the time arguing the way you fix the opioid epidemic is by stringing up a few low-life drug dealers and then spend the last one percent of your movie having your hero realize, “Hey, maybe this problem’s more complicated than I thought,” doesn’t negate the lunacy of the entire rest of the film.
It’s also hard to let slide the irony when our righteous warriors aren’t shaking down townspeople in their quest to rid the world of drugs, they are drinking so heavily to the point the members of Motley Crue would say, “Hey, maybe you guys should slow down a little.”
The opioid epidemic is a real tragedy that has devastated thousands of families across the country and thousands more people have dedicated years of their lives to ending this multi-faceted calamity.
For “Shooting Heroin” to suggest it is a problem that could be mopped up in a single afternoon by Charles Bronson, if only he were still alive, is lazy at best and insulting at worst.
“Shooting Heroin” is rated R for drug content and language throughout.
For up-to-the-minute reviews, columns and all things entertainment, visit matsentertainment.com.
