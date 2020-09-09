SIUE reflects on successful first week of fall semester

With the fall 2020 semester now underway at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, students, faculty and staff reflected on what has been a different, yet successful transition back to campus and into the new normal of academic and student affairs, according to a press release.
“We hope this momentum continues, as the first week went smoothly and our students were able to enjoy slightly modified versions of our traditional Cougar Welcome events,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD. “We see students getting to know each other in a variety of ways, whether it’s through events we’re offering in both on-ground and virtual formats or by engaging in activities like playing sand volleyball or utilizing the Student Fitness Center in the evenings.”
SIUE administrators, faculty and staff worked tirelessly throughout the summer to maintain student support in areas such as University Housing and Health Services and prepare for the fall semester. The behind-the-scenes efforts that are now being realized have students feeling confident about the "Return to SIUE."
“It’s been different, and while we can’t hang out quite like we used to, I’m grateful that campus is open,” said continuing senior Jochabay McGeebey, of East St. Louis, a biochemistry major and student worker in Event Services. “As a production clerk, I get to clean and sanitize all the surfaces that many students will engage with and I feel some type of honor with that responsibility. I just pray that everyone continues to do what they can to make sure campus stays open by wearing their masks and washing their hands.”
This summer, the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs engaged an Academic Continuity Task Force to develop balanced ways to reflect priorities of health, safety and academic quality through the academic semester.
“Certainly, we are excited to get back to a new semester for so many of our students,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD. “We have prioritized the safety and well-being of our community, but our faculty and staff members have done extraordinary work to develop high impact and quality educational opportunities. It has taken creativity and thoughtful work to imagine how to create these opportunities we value so deeply, so they can be preserved for students this academic year. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to and worked to support the implementation of our plans.”
Courses are being offered in a variety of modalities, including online, hybrid and on-ground, with combinations of synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities to ensure students stay actively engaged and part of SIUE, even if they are not on campus.
“This summer allowed for careful planning and our faculty members engaged in professional development opportunities to support inclusive academic excellence,” Cobb said. “Students may have a mixture of on-ground, hybrid or online (synchronous or asynchronous) courses. For on-ground courses, students and faculty members are interacting in physically distanced learning in classrooms that have been set up for safety with participants wearing masks. Online courses delivered this semester will have the same level of quality and rigor as the equivalent in-person courses. Regardless of modality, our faculty members are excited to be able to work with their students again and interact with them in ways that enrich their learning experiences.”
Students are remaining optimistic, expressing their appreciation for the extensive health and safety measures the university has in place.
“I’m just going to try to keep up with everything and make the best of it,” said Sebastian Mendez, a sophomore robotics and mechatronics major. “I know these are tough circumstances, but you need to just enjoy life.”
“It’s weird not seeing everyone’s faces in class,” said junior biology major Kerstyn Deichmann, of Pocahontas. “I come to campus to use study rooms. I meet up with my friends who are in my same classes and I use my office at home to keep up with my coursework.”
“The first week of classes went great,” added Kiarra Brimm, a freshman dance major from Forsyth. “I chose SIUE because the dance faculty is amazing and extremely knowledgeable in the field of dance. It’s a lot of work, so I’m trying to get things done as soon as possible, drink water and get rest.”
For updates on the "Our Cougar Commitment: Return to SIUE" plan, visit siue.edu/coronavirus.
