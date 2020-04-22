SIUE student surveys county residents’ recycling habits

Rising recycling and waste management costs have the Madison County Planning and Development Department seeking resident input to determine how to effectively use county resources and ensure a better environmental future, according to a press release.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville environmental science management graduate student Omasan Ayonronmi is collaborating with the department to gather input and study the recycling knowledge and usage habits of Madison County residents.
SIUE’s Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC) recommended Ayonronmi to county officials after learning about her research proposal. She devised a Recycling Drop-off Station survey to inform people of the recycling resources available and to determine why more people are not recycling.
Paper surveys are available at Madison County’s seven recycling drop-off stations and at the Planning and Development Department located in the County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
Surveys can also be accessed online at surveymonkey.com and are open through May 1. One survey participant was selected to win a $25 gift card in a drawing on April 20, and will be notified by e-mail on May 4.
“This research is helping us educate people about all the recycling drop-off stations,” Ayonronmi said. “There are some residents who are unaware that the county recycling program exists for everyone or about the acceptable recyclable materials.”
Recycling drop-off stations have large containers that are compartmentalized to hold multiple types of recyclable materials.
“The county needs to assess the use of recycling drop-off stations, the amount collected at each drop-off site and how the sites are used,” said Bailey Lutz, Green Schools coordinator with Madison County’s Recycling and Resource Management Program. “I’m happy for the research help in these areas.”
Ayonronmi gave an overview of the recycling availability and options in the county:
• The county has seven drop-off stations, which are located at Home Depot, 2500 Troy Road, in Edwardsville, and in Alton, Granite City, Hamel, Marine, Maryville and New Douglas.
• Recycling drop-off stations provide a valuable community service by offering cost-effective recycling opportunities for residents.
• Recycling drop-off stations are available for all Madison County residents, including those living in multi-family homes, such as apartments, where curbside recycling pick-up is not offered.
“My goal is to help the county improve its recycling efforts and to let residents know exactly how recycling benefits the county,” Ayonronmi said. “Hopefully, we can learn what is working, what is not working and how to make the best use of resources as it relates to recycling in the county.”
“Residents have been excited to share their feedback. We meet people who come every week with their sorted recyclables,” Lutz said. “People typically are more than happy for an opportunity to learn more about recycling and they want their opinions to be heard.”
For more information, visit co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/sustainability.php.
