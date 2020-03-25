SIUE to host Graduate Admissions Online Open House

Prospective students are invited to learn more about graduate studies during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Graduate Admissions’ Online Open House, which will take place next week, according to a press release.
The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31, at siue.edu/graduate-open-house.
During the online open house, prospective students can chat with an admission’s representative about SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are glad to be able to offer this important event online," said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE.
The $40 Graduate School application fee will be waived for prospective students who apply during the virtual open house. Registration is not required.
