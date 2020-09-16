Sophomore Koons keeps on rolling, helps Edwardsville to Heather Bradshaw Invitational title

Chloe Koons wasn't allowed to hit the tennis ball.
At age 6, the current Edwardsville High sophomore was relegated to a minor role during the impromptu family matches in the cul-de-sac at their Glen Carbon home.
Koons got to sit and watch as brothers Jonathan and Kyle took turns hitting with each other.
"I'd get to chase the ball every once in a while," Chloe recalled. "They made me a ball girl."
The one-time ball chaser is now the best player among the eight siblings in the tennis-crazy brood.
Koons continued her stellar play on Sept. 5, with a pair of wins in the Heather Bradshaw Invitational at Edwardsville High.
The power-packed 15-year-old helped the Tigers to a 9-0 win over Belleville East in the title match of the two-day affair.
She teamed with junior Hannah Colbert to capture the No. 1 doubles crown with an 8-1 win over the East duo of Abigail McIsaac and Kaylyn DelVecchio.
Koons then beat McIsaac 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match.
"I felt like it was a pretty good day," Koons said.
Pretty good? How about outstanding.
"She pretty unassuming," Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said. "I'm trying to (get) her out of that."
Koons is more like a quiet assassin. She uses a strong serve and a deadly backhand to overpower her opponents.
She improved to 7-0 with the wins and has not lost a set this season.
Actually, McIsaac gave Koons a run for her money in the second set, bolting out to a 2-1 lead. McIsaac jumped out to a 40-love lead in the fourth game before Koons reeled off five successive points to swipe the game and the momentum.
"She's so good and so consistent," East coach Ross Peters said. "To beat her, you'd have to overpower her — and only the elite players can do that."
Koons moved right into the No. 1 spot on Edwardsville's team as a freshman last season and racked up 41 wins, including a 28-11 mark in singles contests. She captured three of five matches at the state tournament.
This time around, she has kicked her game up a notch, thanks in part to the coaching of Jonathan, a former standout player at Edwardsville High and SIU Edwardsville.
"In terms of natural ability, she's far better than I was when I was that age," Jonathan said.
Jonathan, a two-time state qualifier in high school, does not remember forcing his sister into ball duty a decade ago.
But Melissa, the mother of the siblings, sure does.
"It was just the pecking order of the family," Melissa said. "She got her turn later on."
Chloe has learned a lot from Jonathan, who handles the assistant coaching duties at Edwardsville.
"He's helped me with everything — every part of my game," Chloe said.
Jonathan is also helping Chloe learn how to drive. Chloe, who will be 16 in December, has a learner's permit and has been tooling around town with older brother riding shotgun.
"He always asks me, "What are you doing?' " Chloe said. "But I'm getting better."
Chloe, who sports a 4.0 grade point average, is hoping for a successful college career, just like Jonathan.
But for now, she is content on being the leader of a loaded team. The Tigers have 12 seniors on a 31-girl roster.
Colbert, who plays at No. 2 singles, cherishes the opportunity to play No. 1 doubles with Koons.
"We compliment each other so well," Colbert said. "And she makes me play better, too."
Colbert rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win in her singles match. Seniors Chloe Trimpe (No. 3 singles), Grace Hackett (No. 4), Emma Herman (No. 5) and Morgan Marshall all won their contests.
The tournament traditionally draws as many as 48 teams, but was shaved to 20 area squads, including several sub-varsity entries, because of COVID-19 concerns. Illinois powerhouse New Trier and Missouri toughie St. Joseph's were among the schools not to compete.
Still, Lipe was overjoyed with his team's near-flawless performance.
"We're proud to win this because we have a lot of respect for our competition," Lipe said.
The tournament is named in honor of former Edwardsville assistant coach Heather Bradshaw, who was killed in an automobile accident.
